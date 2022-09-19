Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEEXF. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.