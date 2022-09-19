Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEEXF. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.