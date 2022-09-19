Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,382. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.