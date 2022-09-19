Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CKX Lands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CKX Lands by 251.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468. CKX Lands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

