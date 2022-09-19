Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 593 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 768,503 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

