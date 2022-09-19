Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.