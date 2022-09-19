Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

