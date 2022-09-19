Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.37. 290,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

