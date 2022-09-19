Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 6,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,379. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.