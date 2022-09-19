Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.26. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

