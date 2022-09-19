Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

