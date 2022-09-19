Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 19,445 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000.

NYSEARCA:PXE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

