First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 55,234 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 538.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RZV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $105.72.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

