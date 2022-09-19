First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 809.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,880,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,942,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.