First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 439.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT remained flat at $23.21 on Monday. 14,461,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.