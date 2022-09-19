First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.69. 11,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,228. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.