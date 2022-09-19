First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 893.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,385. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

