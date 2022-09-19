First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.73. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Further Reading

