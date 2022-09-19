First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $140.22. 51,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,803. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

