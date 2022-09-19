First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

