First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

