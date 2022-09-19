First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) is Integrity Financial Corp WA’s 9th Largest Position

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 2.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $68.38.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

