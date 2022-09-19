First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 22,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,618. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

