Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 483,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Five Point Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE FPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,030. Five Point has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
