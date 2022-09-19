Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

