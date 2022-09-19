Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.36.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.