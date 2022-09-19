Flower City Capital Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.8% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.30. 119,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

