Flower City Capital Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flower City Capital raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 837.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,511 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. 130,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,027. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

