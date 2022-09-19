Flower City Capital Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Flower City Capital cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

