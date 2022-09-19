Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of FLS opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

