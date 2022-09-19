Flux (FLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $643,756.00

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Flux has a total market cap of $643,756.00 and approximately $392,308.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00285013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00070975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

