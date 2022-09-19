Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 10.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLUX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,349. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

