FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 25,329 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of SSL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

