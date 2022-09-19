FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile



Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

