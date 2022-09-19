FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,798 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,877,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMACA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.88. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

