FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 527,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 924,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

