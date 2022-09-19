FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Coty by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

