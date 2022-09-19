FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.27. 21,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

