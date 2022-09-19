FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of Vince worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $79.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

