Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 549,367 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $65.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

