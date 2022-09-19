Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 549,367 shares.The stock last traded at $64.25 and had previously closed at $65.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
See Also
