Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Foot Locker by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,435 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 4,452,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

