FortKnoxster Trading Up 6.9% This Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $262,591.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

