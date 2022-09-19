Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 1,739,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,523,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

