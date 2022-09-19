Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

FET traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

