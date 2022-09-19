Frank E. Holmes Purchases 10,000 Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.21.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

