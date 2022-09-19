Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $269,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 23.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

