Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Freight Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66. Freight Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

Featured Articles

