Frontier Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

