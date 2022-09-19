Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 925,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,811. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLL. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

