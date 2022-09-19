FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

FutureTech II Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

