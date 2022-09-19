G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.40. 1,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 992,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,330. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $624.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

