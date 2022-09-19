Gala Price Hits $0.0433 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $301.79 million and $213.31 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00118190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

